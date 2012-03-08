© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Social Networking Sites Increase Risk of Teen Drug Abuse

WXXI News
Published March 8, 2012 at 8:41 AM EST
Teens are finding creative ways to use social networking sites like Facebook to not only access drug dealers but hide their drug use from parents using coded statuses and blocking their access to uploaded pictures.

WXXI's LeShea Agnew visited a teen substance abuse treatment live-in facility in Rochester where teens openly shared how modern technology aided in their arrests and addictions.

