Social Networking Sites Increase Risk of Teen Drug Abuse
Teens are finding creative ways to use social networking sites like Facebook to not only access drug dealers but hide their drug use from parents using coded statuses and blocking their access to uploaded pictures.
WXXI's LeShea Agnew visited a teen substance abuse treatment live-in facility in Rochester where teens openly shared how modern technology aided in their arrests and addictions.