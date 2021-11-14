-
ConnectionsWhat is Facebook's role when it comes to vetting news stories and political ads? Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Mark Zuckerberg recently debated the issue.…
ConnectionsDo you know someone who has left Facebook out of concerns about privacy? Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress over how his…
ConnectionsBuzzfeed's Ben Smith, among other writers, are saying that Big Tech is in trouble. He says Facebook and Google are too big, too powerful, too complacent…
Wegmans wants you to know about a scam going around Facebook.The company reports someone is posting, using the Wegmans name and a photo of a storefront on…
Did Facebook break basic etiquette standards, or even the law, by manipulating user emotions? Our social media watcher Mike Johansson weighs in, and we'll…
Teens are finding creative ways to use social networking sites like Facebook to not only access drug dealers but hide their drug use from parents using…