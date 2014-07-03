© 2021 WXXI News
Connection: Facebook's Faux Pas, And Was There Really Support For The Revolution?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published July 3, 2014 at 3:29 PM EDT
Did Facebook break basic etiquette standards, or even the law, by manipulating user emotions? Our social media watcher Mike Johansson weighs in, and we'll hear from Cornell University; they had a researcher who helped Facebook with the data.

Then we'll hear from University of Rochester history professor Thomas Slaughter, who has a new book out called Independence: The Tangled Roots of the American Revolution. Professor Slaughter says we tend to misunderstand the revolution, which was terribly divisive; the revolutionary war never had more than 45% public support.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
