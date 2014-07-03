Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connection: Facebook's Faux Pas, And Was There Really Support For The Revolution?
Did Facebook break basic etiquette standards, or even the law, by manipulating user emotions? Our social media watcher Mike Johansson weighs in, and we'll hear from Cornell University; they had a researcher who helped Facebook with the data.
Then we'll hear from University of Rochester history professor Thomas Slaughter, who has a new book out called Independence: The Tangled Roots of the American Revolution. Professor Slaughter says we tend to misunderstand the revolution, which was terribly divisive; the revolutionary war never had more than 45% public support.