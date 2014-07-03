Connection: Facebook's Faux Pas, And Was There Really Support For The Revolution?

Did Facebook break basic etiquette standards, or even the law, by manipulating user emotions? Our social media watcher Mike Johansson weighs in, and we'll hear from Cornell University; they had a researcher who helped Facebook with the data.

Then we'll hear from University of Rochester history professor Thomas Slaughter, who has a new book out called Independence: The Tangled Roots of the American Revolution. Professor Slaughter says we tend to misunderstand the revolution, which was terribly divisive; the revolutionary war never had more than 45% public support.