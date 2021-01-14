© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Rochester names a new fire chief

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published January 14, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST
chief_hernandez_fb_1.jpg
City of Rochester/Facebook
/
Incoming interim Rochester Fire Chief, Felipe Hernandez Jr. (at the podium) flanked by outgoing chief Will Jackson and Mayor Lovely Warren.

Rochester is getting a new fire chief. Mayor Lovely Warren announced on Thursday that the current chief, Will Jackson, will retire at the end of February after 25 years of service. Jackson took over leadership of the department just over two years ago and the mayor said that when Jackson became chief in 2018, he made a promise to his family that he would retire after 25 years of service.

Warren has named Felipe Hernandez Jr., a 20-year veteran of the RFD, who is currently Executive Deputy Chief, to be the interim chief when Jackson retires. With the appointment, Hernandez will be the first Latino to lead the Rochester Fire Department and officials say he may also be the first Latino in the state to lead a major fire department.

Hernandez has been second-in-command at the Rochester Fire Department since April 2019.

With a staff of 504 firefighters and civilian employees, RFD responds to approximately 36,000 calls for service each year.

Tags

Arts & LifeMayor Lovely WarrenRochester Fire Department1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman