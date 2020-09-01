Efforts underway to recruit more poll workers

Tuesday was National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and good government organizations such as Common Cause New York are encouraging young people to sign up to work at voting sites this fall.

Executive Director Susan Lerner noted that poll workers are generally older, and during the pandemic, many may be opting out of being a poll worker out of fear of contracting COVID-19.

``Young people can help our elections and make some extra money by becoming poll workers and relieve the pressure on our older poll workers," Lerner said.

Lerner said that young people represent the present, and the future, and they need to be welcomed into the system to keep the democracy strong.

Monroe County Board of Elections offcials also note that they are facing a shortage of poll workers and locations, and they are looking for people who would be interested in that temporary job.

No experience is necessary. Election Inspectors (poll workers) receive paid training by full-time staff and earn $14 an hour on Election Day – they must be available all day 5am to 10pm.

If you want to sign up or have any questions, you can contact the Monroe County Board of Elections 585-753-1550 or the county's website.