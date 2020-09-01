© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Efforts underway to recruit more poll workers

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton,
Randy Gorbman
Published September 1, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT
Vote_Here_Sign_1_0.jpg
File photo
/

Tuesday was National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, and good government organizations such as Common Cause New York are encouraging young people to sign up to work at voting sites this fall.

Executive Director Susan Lerner noted that poll workers are generally older, and during the pandemic, many may be opting out of being a poll worker out of fear of contracting COVID-19.

``Young people can help our elections and make some extra money by becoming poll workers and relieve the pressure on our older poll workers," Lerner said.

Lerner said that young people represent the present, and the future, and they need to be welcomed into the system to keep the democracy strong.

Monroe County Board of Elections offcials also note that they are facing a shortage of poll workers and locations, and they are looking for people who would be interested in that temporary job.

No experience is necessary. Election Inspectors (poll workers) receive paid training by full-time staff and earn $14 an hour on Election Day – they must be available all day 5am to 10pm.

If you want to sign up or have any questions, you can contact the Monroe County Board of Elections 585-753-1550 or the county's website.

Tags

Arts & LifeMonroe CountyNew Yorkpolling sitesMonroe County Board of ElectionsState Board of Elections1
Alex Crichton
Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-AM 1370. Alex delivers local news, weather and traffic reports beginning at 4 p.m. each weekday.
See stories by Alex Crichton
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman