Rochester to use local restaurants to provide meals to seniors

The city of Rochester is announcing a program that will use some local restaurants to provide meals to seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Lovely Warren says that Rochester is partnering with 20 local restaurants to deliver meals to seniors age 60 and over who live within city limits and are unable to travel to buy food because of the pandemic.

The city’s Department of Neighborhood and Business Development has awarded each restaurant a grant of up to $15,000 to prepare free meals for delivery to local seniors for up to three months.

The city is contracting with Goodwill of the Finger Lakes 211/LIFE LINE Mission program to facilitate the enrollment and delivery process.

Starting Monday, August 3, seniors living in the city can call 211, or text 898211, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to enroll in the program and order a meal.

Seven days advance notice is required on meal orders; the first orders will be ready for delivery August 10. Seniors can order up to three meals a week.

Warren says the grants will not only help residents who are dealing with social isolation, it will also help small local restaurants maintain a presence in their neighborhoods.

The program is funded through the federal CARES Act. The restaurants were selected through a competitive proposal process.

Here's a list of the participating restaurants:

* Ludwig's Center Stage Café, 25 Gibbs St.;

* Munchie's ROC City Empanadas, 154 N. Clinton Ave.;

* Allegiant Restaurant, 801 S. Plymouth Ave.;

* The Acorn Exchange, 75 S. Clinton Ave.;

* India House Restaurant, 998 S. Clinton Ave.;

* Lorraine's Food Factory, 777 Culver Rd.;

* Neno's Gourmet Mexican Street Food, 642 Monroe Ave.;

* Marty's On Park, 703 Park Ave.;

* Caribbean Heritage Restaurant, 719 S. Plymouth Ave.;

* D&L Tropical Sensations, 1005 Genesee St.;

* 'Unkl Moe's BBQ and Catering, 493 West Ave.;

* Arnett Café, 332 Arnett Blvd.;

* Borinquen Bakery and Restaurant, 1195 N. Clinton Ave.;

* El Pilon Criollo, 973 N. Clinton Ave.;

* Tricia's Kitchen, 1014 Hudson Ave.;

* Nin's Restaurant, 1049 Hudson Ave.;

* Taste of Bahamas, 4705 Lake Ave.;

* Kandis Food and Drink, 701 Lake Ave.;

* El Sazón Restaurant, 144 Lyell Ave.;

* El Divino Restaurant, 1149 Lyell Ave.