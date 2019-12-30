© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

2019 Year in Review: Marijuana

WXXI News | By Noelle E. C. Evans
Published December 30, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST
Governor Andrew Cuomo started the year 2019 with a strong message to legalize recreational marijuana. While the state did not pass legalization measures, certain amounts of marijuana have been decriminalized. WXXI’s Noelle Evans and Juan Vazquez look back at changes to state laws around marijuana possession this past year, and what those changes means going forward.

Noelle E. C. Evans
Noelle E. C. Evans is a general assignment reporter/producer for WXXI News with a background in documentary filmmaking and education.
