legal marijuana

Now that New York state has legalized recreational cannabis, AAA of Western New York says residents should be careful when they smoke or eat it,…
Proponents of legalizing marijuana for adult use in New York were handed good news Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said the state’s massive budget…
Governor Andrew Cuomo started the year 2019 with a strong message to legalize recreational marijuana. While the state did not pass legalization measures,…
The governors of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania met Thursday in New York City to try to hash out a multi-state approach to legalizing…
At a conference on marijuana hosted by the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, law enforcement officials acknowledged that current laws…
If marijuana is legalized how will it impact local jobs, the workforce, healthcare, and other aspects of daily living? That’s what reporters in the WXXI…
Advocates for recreational cannabis say it will be a money-maker for New York and an opportunity to launch new business, small and large. It’s estimated…
To legalize or not to legalize, that’s the big question in the Empire State when it comes to recreational marijuana. While the deal was a no-go in the…
With recreational marijuana on the horizon, how could New Yorkers expect the culture to change?The push for cannabis regulation and prohibition began in…
As New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state Legislature indicate they’re moving closer to legalizing recreational marijuana, users and prescribers of…