Alex Yudelson to run against Harry Bronson for Assembly

There is a Democratic Primary shaping up for the 138th Assembly District next June, the seat currently held by Harry Bronson.

City of Rochester Chief of Staff Alex Yudelson announced Monday night that he will run for that seat next year, in the district that includes Henrietta, the town of Chili and parts of the City of Rochester.

Yudelson said in a statement that, “Right now, Albany is working great for special interests, but not for the people of Rochester. The issues facing us won’t be solved with small thinking, half-measures, and the maintenance of the status quo we see from Albany. They require bold solutions and a new generation of leadership that’s unafraid to fight in Albany for our fair share and place our community above special interests.”

Yudelson says that during the campaign he will not be taking contributions from PACs or corporations.

Prior to working for the City of Rochester, Yudelson worked at the White House as a Policy Advisor to President Obama, working for his senior advisor, Valerie Jarrett, in the Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs. Yudelson is a Henrietta native.

Bronson was first elected to the Assembly in 2010.

Yudelson, who works with Mayor Lovely Warren on some key initiatives, says that one area where he differs with Bronson is on the issue of what to do about challenges facing the Rochester City School District.

Warren has pushed for a temporary state takeover for the city school district, something that Bronson has opposed.

Bronson issued this statement:

“I’m proud to represent the Rochester community in the Assembly, and look forward to running on my record of accomplishment - from raising the minimum wage and passing paid family leave, to passing progressive criminal justice reforms and fighting for full equality for all members of community. I’ll be campaigning vigorously when the time comes, but right now my focus is on getting the children of the Rochester City School District the resources they need for a quality education.”