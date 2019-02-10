© 2021 WXXI News
Monroe County announces new job training program

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 10, 2019 at 5:23 PM EST

Monroe County is launching a new job training program tailored for IT companies.

The program, announced Sunday by County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, is called IT Monroe 1.0, and she says it is aimed at helping growing informational technology companies who want to find qualified people in Monroe County.

Dinolfo says that IT is one of the county’s fastest growing sectors, and she says this program will help bridge a tech skills gap by linking new employees with the specialized training they will need to be successful in the IT industry.

Under this program, both the employee and the employer will be eligible for reimbursements to help offset the cost of field training.

Dinolfo says the program is funded without using taxpayer dollars, with the money coming from the county’s economic development agency, Imagine Monroe.

IT Monroe 1.0 is an extension of Monroe County’s  workforce development program Monroe on the Job.
 

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
