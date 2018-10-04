© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Brittaney Wells named to lead the Monroe County Democratic Party

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 4, 2018 at 2:10 PM EDT
Monroe County Democratic Committee
Brittaney Wells

The Monroe County Democratic Party has a new chairwoman.

On Wednesday night, Brittaney Wells accepted the nomination after what party officials say was an overwhelming vote by city and town Democratic Committee members.

Wells is the first African-American to hold the job locally, and said that Monroe County Democrats must embrace a spirit of unity in order to take full advantage of opportunity Democrats have to win the county executive’s race next year.

She said that her agenda is to continue building bridges and said that in the past there was the impression of intra-party differences.

Wells succeeds Jamie Romeo, who has been the party’s chair for the past three years and is running uncontested for the State Assembly in November.

Wells previously was the campaign manager for Mayor Lovely Warren in 2017.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
