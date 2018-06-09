Cynthia Nixon to speak to disability rights' supporters in Rochester

Cynthia Nixon, a Democratic candidate for NY Governor planning to challenge Governor Andrew Cuomo in the September Primary, will be in Rochester on Sunday.

Nixon’s campaign says she will join volunteers and disability rights groups to kick off their petitioning effort in Western NY ahead of a July 12 petition deadline.

The event on Sunday is at the Ontario Park Beachfront shelter. It is led by Disability Action for America, a national organization committed to electing leaders who value disability rights and the group has endorsed Nixon.

Nixon is scheduled to speak to supporters at 1:30pm on Sunday.