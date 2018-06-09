Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Cynthia Nixon to speak to disability rights' supporters in Rochester
Cynthia Nixon, a Democratic candidate for NY Governor planning to challenge Governor Andrew Cuomo in the September Primary, will be in Rochester on Sunday.
Nixon’s campaign says she will join volunteers and disability rights groups to kick off their petitioning effort in Western NY ahead of a July 12 petition deadline.
The event on Sunday is at the Ontario Park Beachfront shelter. It is led by Disability Action for America, a national organization committed to electing leaders who value disability rights and the group has endorsed Nixon.
Nixon is scheduled to speak to supporters at 1:30pm on Sunday.