Mayor Warren has been released from the hospital

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has been released from the hospital. That word came from Strong Memorial on Sunday afternoon.

Warren was originally admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, suffering what her staff said was a ‘significant allergic reaction.’

But she also continued to do work from her hospital room.

City of Rochester Communications Director James Smith released a statement Sunday which said:

"Mayor Warren was released from Strong earlier today and she is now home with her family," Smith said. "I had the opportunity to see the Mayor a short time ago and she was feeling better and very happy to be home."

"The Mayor is grateful to all of the doctors, nurses, aides and other staff at the University of Rochester Medical Center who cared for her over the past few days," added Smith. "She is also thankful for all of the community support she has received and would like to thank everyone who sent her well-wishes."

Warren was slated to take part in a Voice of the Voter debate on Monday along with Democratic Primary challengers James Sheppard and Rachel Barnhart, but that debate has now been postponed.

The media involved in the event including WXXI, the D and C and 13 WHAM News are working to find an alternate date.