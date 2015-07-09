© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

LISTEN: What Did Cuomo and His Cabinet Learn From Their Trip to ROC?

WXXI News | By Juan Vazquez
Published July 9, 2015 at 5:28 PM EDT
Governor Andrew Cuomo and his cabinet wrapped up their visit in Rochester Thursday afternoon, with the region serving as the "Capital for a Day". Cuomo and his cabinet toured the region, focusing on issues that needed solutions. Listen to the issues he and his cabinet learned about, and their solution going forward. 

Tags

Arts & LifeGovernor Andrew Cuomo1