Candidates Cast Primary Votes

Democratic candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor cast their ballots Tuesday, and urged others to vote, as well.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is expected to win the primary, cast his ballot near his home in Westchester.

“I encourage people to vote,” Cuomo said. “You have no right to complain about who is in the office if you don’t actually exercise the franchise and go out and vote.”

Cuomo did not actively campaign throughout the day, and he said he planned to be working in his office when the polls close. His challenger Fordham Law School professor Zephyr Teachout , visited several New York City sites to urge Democrats to vote for her, and her running mate Tim Wu. Cuomo has said a college professor does not have the experience to run a state, Teachout says she believes her left of center campaign has hit a nerve.

“I actually see these recent attacks as evidence that we are really tapping into something very deep,” Teachout said. “And Andrew Cuomo’s feeling it.”

Cuomo’s running mate, Kathy Hochul, who is running for lieutenant governor against Tim Wu, also spent the day visiting numerous polling sites in Western New York.