"Lowering the Legal Intoxication Limit for Drivers is Ridiculous and Unneeded"
The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending all states adopt a proposal to lower the blood-alcohol content limit from .08 to .05
Such a move could ultimately change the definition of drunk-driving.
The Safety Board says it's an effort to save lives but attorney and DWI Expert, Ed Fiandach, says the proposal is "a bad move."