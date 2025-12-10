© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Want some inspa? Take our new words in the dictionary quiz

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published December 10, 2025 at 4:44 AM EST
Dictionary with an magnifying glass on top
Kitti Kornkasame/ktasimar - stock.adobe.com
/
54411084
Dictionary with an magnifying glass on top

12:00: Local election winners on why every vote counts

1:00: Want some inspa? Take our new words in the dictionary quiz

The phrase "every vote counts" rang true in several local political races this November. In the race for Canandaigua town supervisor, a 12-vote margin determined the winner. The newly elected Webster town supervisor won by 65 votes. And in the third legislative district of Monroe County, the race was decided by a 24-vote margin. This hour, we talk to election night winners who understand the value of getting out the vote. Our guests:

  • Don Cotter, supervisor-elect of the town of Canandaigua
  • Alex Scialdone, supervisor-elect of the town of Webster
  • Marvin Stepherson, Monroe County legislator-elect

Then in our second hour, Dictionary.com recently announced its word of the year, and your age may determine your reaction to it. The word: 67 (pronounced six-seven). If you're a member of Gen Z or Gen Alpha, you probably get it...and might be smirking that many adults don't understand. According to Dictionary.com, the term experienced a dramatic rise in popularity this summer, and it "has all the hallmarks of brainrot." So what is 67? What is brainrot? Join us for one of our favorite annual traditions as we explore words added to dictionaries and take our new words quiz! In studio:

  • Amanda Chestnut, curator, author, and educator
  • Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers & Books
  • Linda Sue Park, author

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
