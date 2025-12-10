Want some inspa? Take our new words in the dictionary quiz

12:00: Local election winners on why every vote counts

The phrase "every vote counts" rang true in several local political races this November. In the race for Canandaigua town supervisor, a 12-vote margin determined the winner. The newly elected Webster town supervisor won by 65 votes. And in the third legislative district of Monroe County, the race was decided by a 24-vote margin. This hour, we talk to election night winners who understand the value of getting out the vote. Our guests:



Don Cotter, supervisor-elect of the town of Canandaigua

Alex Scialdone, supervisor-elect of the town of Webster

Marvin Stepherson, Monroe County legislator-elect

Then in our second hour, Dictionary.com recently announced its word of the year, and your age may determine your reaction to it. The word: 67 (pronounced six-seven). If you're a member of Gen Z or Gen Alpha, you probably get it...and might be smirking that many adults don't understand. According to Dictionary.com, the term experienced a dramatic rise in popularity this summer, and it "has all the hallmarks of brainrot." So what is 67? What is brainrot? Join us for one of our favorite annual traditions as we explore words added to dictionaries and take our new words quiz! In studio:



Amanda Chestnut, curator, author, and educator

Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers & Books

Linda Sue Park, author

