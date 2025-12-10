New flu strain identified; local experts say vaccination should still provide protection

There's a new flu strain in circulation that was identified after this year's vaccine was created. Experts have said it has the ability to evade the immunity provided by vaccination, causing more severe illness.

But Monroe County’s public health commissioner, Dr. Marielena Velez de Brown, said the current protection can still be effective against the new variant, known as H3N2 subclade K.

“The antibodies that your immune system develops against one flu virus will likely recognize and respond to similar flu viruses,” Velez de Brown said during a briefing Monday. “Because even when a new variant appears, the flu shot often provides cross protection.”

This year the New York State Department of Health declared that flu was prevalent in the state earlier than usual. Officials said this could mean a longer and severe flu season.

Dr. Michael Apostolakos, chief medical officer for UR Medicine's Strong Memorial and Highland hospitals, said it's not unusual to see variants that are more resistant to vaccination.

But he said any degree of immunization helps.

“The influenza vaccine is generally not perfect,” Apostolakos said. “But it is the best that we have to reduce your risk of getting influenza and-or of getting admitted to the hospital for severe illness.”

Hospital officials have not yet determined if any of their current cases are of the new variant.

