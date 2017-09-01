Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
New science standards come to NYS schools, including new approach to climate change education
The organization representing more than 600 public school boards across the state says how science is taught in the classroom will influence how a generation of students think about climate change.
Starting this fall, new standards for teaching science go into effect in New York. They put a much more specific emphasis on the role of human activity in global warming.
