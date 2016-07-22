Rochester Summer Camp Students Dig Up Ancient Artifact In Geneseo

GENESEO, N.Y. (AP) — Some young Indiana Joneses in the making have dug up an ancient artifact dating back thousands of years while attending a summer camp at a New York college.

Officials at the State University of New York at Geneseo say fifth through 11th graders from Rochester public schools were excavating an area on campus when they found the base of a projectile point that's believed to be 3,000 to 6,000 years old.

The students are part of the Rochester Young Scholars Academy at Geneseo summer camp. It's the second time archaeology has been the theme for the 10-year-old program. Students in a previous camp also unearthed prehistoric projectile points.

Students will continue to do archaeological digs on the Geneseo campus through Friday.