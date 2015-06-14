Governor Announces $100 Million School Fund

YONKERS (AP) Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing a $28 million bailout for the Yonkers school district in Westchester County, using money from a new $100 million fund to help failing schools in upstate New York.

At a news conference at the Yonkers City Hall Sunday, Cuomo said Yonkers schools face a "crisis in education,'' with the Board of Education proposing elimination of all sports and layoffs of 200 teachers.

Cuomo said the $100 million fund he's proposing to the state Legislature will make those cuts unnecessary.

Cuomo said the city also needs to make "structural changes'' so the school district isn't in the same dire position next year.

Billy Easton, executive director of the Alliance for Quality Education, said he's pleased the money isn't tied to Cuomo's private school tax credit proposal.