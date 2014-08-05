© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Former Monroe Principal Appointed To Head All City High School

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published August 5, 2014 at 5:56 AM EDT
armando_ramirez.jpg

The principal who found out online that he was being removed from his post at Monroe High School has a new job.

The Rochester School District has released a letter from Supt. Bolgen Vargas that announces that Armando Ramirez will now be principal of All City High.

That is a program that provides alternative paths to graduation for students who struggle in a traditional high school environment.

In the letter, Vargas writes that with nearly 25 years of service to Rochester children, Ramirez has the experience and dedication to help All City High students succeed.

Ramirez  previously was principal of Monroe High, and despite support from students and faculty, he was removed from that position and replaced by school administrator Vicky Ramos.  

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
