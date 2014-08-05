Former Monroe Principal Appointed To Head All City High School

The principal who found out online that he was being removed from his post at Monroe High School has a new job.

The Rochester School District has released a letter from Supt. Bolgen Vargas that announces that Armando Ramirez will now be principal of All City High.

That is a program that provides alternative paths to graduation for students who struggle in a traditional high school environment.

In the letter, Vargas writes that with nearly 25 years of service to Rochester children, Ramirez has the experience and dedication to help All City High students succeed.

Ramirez previously was principal of Monroe High, and despite support from students and faculty, he was removed from that position and replaced by school administrator Vicky Ramos.