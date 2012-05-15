© 2021 WXXI News
Students Getting "Ready for Life"

WXXI News
May 15, 2012
Monroe County's Executive and the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency have donated funds to keep a job training program for students up and running. The program trains high school students for a career in construction.

17 year old Jose and nine other high school students are building a house off of Planet street in Rochester.

They're part of the Robert Brown School of Construction and they've been building this house from the ground up for the past two years.

"When you start building, there's nothing. Absolutely nothing. But with your skills and the help of other students you can build something...a house or anything other than a house," says Jose.

The Get Ready for Life program teaches students masonry, carpentry, electrical and plumbing on site.

County Executive Maggie Brooks and the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency (COMIDA) donated $35,000 dollars to the program for high school students interested in the construction industry.

