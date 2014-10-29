Connections: Conscious Capitalism

© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published October 29, 2014 at 3:12 PM EDT
What is conscious capitalism? We’ll learn about the movement and an upcoming Rochester-based event about restoring trust – in business, in the public service sector, and more with our guests Bill Benner and Bob Whipple.

Bill Benner, president and founder of WW Consulting

Bob Whipple, CEO of Leadergrow Incorporated

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
