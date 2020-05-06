© 2021 WXXI News
Coronavirus News
We've compiled all the latest stories about the coronavirus pandemic here so you can find them easily.We've also compiled a list of informational resources that can guide you to more coronavirus information.

Monroe County offers free non-medical masks for residents

WXXI News | By Gino Fanelli
Published May 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is launching an effort to hand out more than 1 million face coverings to the public.

The coverings, which the county bought using funding from the federal CARES Act, will be distributed in partnership with the city, towns, and villages. The county is also providing Rochester with 500,000 non-medical masks; the city will announce its distribution plans at a later date, according to a news release sent out Wednesday.

“This is a necessary step in our continued efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public health of our community,” Bello said in a statement.

The first distribution event will take place Saturday, with a second round the following Wednesday. A full list of distribution locations can be found on the county’s website.

Public Health Commissioner Michael Mendoza noted in the news release that county residents have “answered the call” and helped “flatten the curve.”

“Any lapse in social distancing, refusal to wear a face covering or other triggers could cause a spike, which we have worked so hard together to avoid,” Mendoza said. “That is why we continue to recommend that you continue to wear your face covering whenever you are out in public, regardless of the situation.”

The county has already distributed 1.1 million face coverings to nursing and long-term care facilities.

Gino Fanelli is a CITY staff writer. He can be reached at gfanelli@rochester-citynews.com.

