Arts & Life Series
Connections: Rochester's Puerto Rican Festival 2021
The Puerto Rican Festival is back. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year’s festivities will be different than in previous years: events will be held over two separate days at two different locations, and admission is free. One of the goals is to bring the festival to different parts of the city.
This hour, we preview this year’s events and talk about the festival’s past, present, and future. Our guests:
- Orlando Ortiz, president of the Puerto Rican Festival
- Jessica Del Valle, site manager for Rochester International Plaza
- Anthony Plonczynski, founder of La Cumbre
- Annette Ramos, executive director of the Rochester Latino Theatre Company