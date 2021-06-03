© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: D&C reporters on allegations against a Western New York Christian youth camp leader

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 3, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Journalists from the USA Today Network have published allegations from more than 16 women that they were abused by a Christian youth camp leader in Western New York. The allegations date back to the 1990s and involve sexual and emotional abuse.

We talk to the reporters who have been working on this story for months. Our guests:

  • Sarah Taddeo, consumer watchdog reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle and USA Today Network's New York team
  • Georgie Silvarole, backpack reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle and USA Today Network's New York team

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
