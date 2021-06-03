Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: D&C reporters on allegations against a Western New York Christian youth camp leader
Journalists from the USA Today Network have published allegations from more than 16 women that they were abused by a Christian youth camp leader in Western New York. The allegations date back to the 1990s and involve sexual and emotional abuse.
We talk to the reporters who have been working on this story for months. Our guests:
- Sarah Taddeo, consumer watchdog reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle and USA Today Network's New York team
- Georgie Silvarole, backpack reporter for the Democrat and Chronicle and USA Today Network's New York team