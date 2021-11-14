-
Journalists from the USA Today Network have published allegations from more than 16 women that they were abused by a Christian youth camp leader in…
Saying she and other adult sexual abuse survivors deserve their day in court, Marissa Hoechstetter is looking to the New York State Legislature to make…
How should communities address child sexual abuse? It's a question that has been raised in recent weeks after Hilton elementary school principal was…
It was a call to a hotline that triggered an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of nine students at Northwood Elementary School in Hilton."This…
A Hilton elementary school principal is accused of sexually abusing students. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Northwood…
Four more former Democrat & Chronicle paperboys have sued the newspaper, alleging they were sexually abused by their supervisor while on the job in the…
The Harvey Weinstein trial offered a chance to assess the strength of the MeToo movement. “It’s a perfect test case of what happens when a culture begins…
(AP) ALBANY - Churches, youth groups, and schools were hit by a tsunami of lawsuits in 2019 after New York gave survivors of childhood sexual abuse a…
It was an emotional day Wednesday as hundreds of childhood sexual abuse survivors filed lawsuits in New York courts on the first day of a one-year window…
Kevin Higley can't remember if it was the summer of 1987 or the summer of 1988, but he does know he was 14 years old and serving as an altar boy at St.…