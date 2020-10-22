© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Candidates for the 134th Assembly District

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published October 22, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
We're joined by candidates for the 134th Assembly District. The district covers the towns of Greece, Hilton, Spencerport, Ogden, and Parma. Current Assemblyman Peter Lawrence is not seeking reelection.

We talk to the candidates about their platforms and priorities. Our guests:

*Note: Carolyn Carrol, the Democratic candidate, is unable to join the conversation. 

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack