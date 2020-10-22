Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Candidates for the 134th Assembly District
We're joined by candidates for the 134th Assembly District. The district covers the towns of Greece, Hilton, Spencerport, Ogden, and Parma. Current Assemblyman Peter Lawrence is not seeking reelection.
We talk to the candidates about their platforms and priorities. Our guests:
*Note: Carolyn Carrol, the Democratic candidate, is unable to join the conversation.