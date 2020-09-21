Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Mike Barry, Jr., Republican candidate for the 56th Senate District
We continue our series of interviews with candidates for office. Longtime Republican State Senator Joe Robach is not seeking reelection, and two candidates are vying for his seat.
This hour, we hear from Republican candidate Mike Barry, Jr.. He discusses his platform and priorities for the district. Our guest:
- Mike Barry, Jr., Republican candidate for the 56th Senate District