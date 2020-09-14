Connections: Jeremy Cooney, Democratic candidate for the 56th Senate District

Longtime Republican State Senator Joe Robach is not seeking reelection, and two candidates are vying for his seat. This hour, we have our first of several conversations with the candidates about their platforms and priorities for the district, as well as their perspectives on a range of issues affecting citizens.

Our guest:

Jeremy Cooney, Democratic candidate for State Senate, 56th District

*Note: Republican candidate Mike Barry was scheduled to participate in this discussion, but cancelled unexpectedly.