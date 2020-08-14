Connections: Previewing "Clarissa Uprooted: Youth and Elders Uncover the Story of Black Rochester”

What can today’s African American youth learn from their elders about black history and social justice in Rochester? It’s a question explored in an upcoming documentary produced by Teen Empowerment’s youth history ambassadors. Throughout the past year, they’ve been working with men and women who grew up on or near Clarissa Street in Rochester. The area was known as a hub for international jazz music and thriving black-owned businesses, but it was forever changed by redlining, institutional racism, and poverty.

This hour, our guests discuss what they learned through their project, and we preview “Clarissa Uprooted: Youth and Elders Uncover the Story of Black Rochester,” which will be screened virtually through the Little Theatre. Our guests: