Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Nate McMurray, Democratic candidate in the 27th Congressional District special election
Republican Chris Jacobs is running against Democrat Nate McMurray in the special election for New York’s 27th Congressional district. That seat had been held by Chris Collins, who resigned his seat after pleading guilty to a variety of charges related to insider trading and corruption.
WXXI was not able to schedule a televised debate between the candidates, so we’re offering radio time. McMurray has agreed to join us to discuss the issues. Our guest: