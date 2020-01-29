Connections: How to have conversations with young people about climate anxiety

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published January 29, 2020 at 4:08 PM EST
NPR recently reported that clinical anxiety affects a small, but growing number of children and teens. One source of anxiety is climate change.

This hour, we sit down with a pediatrician and a clinical psychiatrist to discuss how to have conversations about climate change with young people. We also hear from a local parent and climate change activist who shares her techniques and experience with this issue. In studio:

  • Dr. Michael Scharf, M.D., associate professor of clinical psychiatry and chief of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Dr. Sandra Jee, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics and general pediatrician at the University of Rochester Medical Center and Golisano Children’s Hospital
  • Dr. Annalyn Gibson, M.D., child and adolescent psychiatry fellow
  • Sue Hughes-Smith, parent, and member of the leadership team for the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
