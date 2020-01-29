Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to have conversations with young people about climate anxiety
NPR recently reported that clinical anxiety affects a small, but growing number of children and teens. One source of anxiety is climate change.
This hour, we sit down with a pediatrician and a clinical psychiatrist to discuss how to have conversations about climate change with young people. We also hear from a local parent and climate change activist who shares her techniques and experience with this issue. In studio:
- Dr. Michael Scharf, M.D., associate professor of clinical psychiatry and chief of child and adolescent psychiatry at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Dr. Sandra Jee, M.D., associate professor of pediatrics and general pediatrician at the University of Rochester Medical Center and Golisano Children’s Hospital
- Dr. Annalyn Gibson, M.D., child and adolescent psychiatry fellow
- Sue Hughes-Smith, parent, and member of the leadership team for the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition