Connections: Rabbi Ariel Burger on his book, "Witness: Lessons from Elie Wiesel's Classroom"

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 4, 2019 at 2:21 PM EST
The Rochester Jewish Book Festival kicked off this weekend, and we preview an upcoming talk with author and educator Rabbi Ariel Burger. Rabbi Burger was a student of writer, professor, and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.

Rabbi Burger joins us to discuss his book, “Witness,” in which he shares the lessons he learned from Wiesel. We also discuss how those lessons can be applied in 2019. Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
