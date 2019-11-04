Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Rabbi Ariel Burger on his book, "Witness: Lessons from Elie Wiesel's Classroom"
The Rochester Jewish Book Festival kicked off this weekend, and we preview an upcoming talk with author and educator Rabbi Ariel Burger. Rabbi Burger was a student of writer, professor, and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.
Rabbi Burger joins us to discuss his book, “Witness,” in which he shares the lessons he learned from Wiesel. We also discuss how those lessons can be applied in 2019. Our guests:
- Rabbi Ariel Burger, educator and author of “Witness: Lessons from Elie Wiesel’s Classroom”
- Stacey Freed, co-chair of the Rochester Jewish Book Festival
- Barbara Appelbaum, volunteer with the Rochester Jewish Book Festival, and former director of the Center Holocaust Awareness and Information at the Jewish Community Center