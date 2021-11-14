JCC of Greater Rochester

-
A tented outdoor stage on the tennis courts of the Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester will be the site of a new collaborative performing arts…
-
New York State announced new capacity guidelines for event venues last week. According to the state, "Congregate commercial and social events...such as…
-
Feminist, journalist, and social activist Gloria Steinhem has been the face of the women's movement since the 1960s.The producer of a new play presented…
-
The Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester is laying off much of its staff due to the impact of COVID-19.A notice posted through the New York State…
-
Officials at the Louis S. Wolk Jewish Community Center in Rochester are making plans to reopen the JCC Fitness Center on July 6.It has been closed during…
-
The Rochester Jewish Book Festival kicked off this weekend, and we preview an upcoming talk with author and educator Rabbi Ariel Burger. Rabbi Burger was…
-
A new play premiering in Rochester this weekend tackles the issue of race relations."I just think it's something we don't about in the world," said Ralph…