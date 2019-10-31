Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
WATCH: Connections with the candidates for Monroe County District Attorney
The candidates for Monroe County District Attorney, incumbent Sandra Doorley and challenger Shani Curry Mitchell, are on Connections with Evan Dawson. (The conversation starts at the 5:40 mark)