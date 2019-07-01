Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Abby McCarthy on what she learned from running 2,000 streets in Rochester
Six months, 2,000 streets, 902 miles.
Abby McCarthy decided last December that she wanted to run every street in Rochester, and now she’s done it. She’s run in snow, ice, sleet, and sunshine. And she’s heard a wide range of opinions about her journey.
We talk about what she’s learned about her city, and what she thinks we ought to know.