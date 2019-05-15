Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Is it time to break up big companies?
Is it time to break up big tech companies like Amazon and Facebook? Senator Elizabeth Warren says yes, and she’s offered a detailed plan for how to do it. Other Democratic contenders like Senator Cory Booker say no.
Our guests debate the merits of breaking up big companies, and whether Facebook has become too powerful. In studio:
- Karen Vitale, co-founder of the Rochester Democratic Socialists of America
- Kevin Wilson, chair of the Monroe County Libertarian Party
- Nicholas Wilt, former principal engineer for Amazon