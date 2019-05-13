Connections: An update on New York State's Upstate Revitalization Project

Leaders with New York State’s Upstate Revitalization Project say nearly all of the $500 million in funding has been committed. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the funding in 2015, and to date, the money has been allocated to 100 projects in the Finger Lakes Region. Those projects are grouped under the “United for Success: Finger Lakes Forward” initiative.

Critics have asked why there hasn’t been more progress, but project leaders say a foundation is being built and the initiative represents the beginning of meeting the goal to create thousands of new jobs, reduce poverty, and more. This hour, we sit down with some of those leaders to discuss what the investment will cover and what they hope its impact will be on the region. In studio: