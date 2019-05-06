Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How Baden Street Settlement is working to eliminate the causes of poverty
For nearly 120 years, Baden Street Settlement in Rochester has been working to eliminate the causes of poverty and to help struggling families. Their work has touched thousands of lives.
We sit down with members of Baden Street to discuss their work, the progress they've made, and the challenges they face in a segregated community. It's a preview of a presentation on social justice at the organization's annual meeting and luncheon. In studio:
- Gaynelle Weathers, director of planning and development for Baden Street Settlement
- Pam Jackson, former director of the Activities/After-School Programs Department at Baden Street Settlement
- Theodore (“Mr.Hardy”) Hardy, board member and longtime supporter of Baden Street Settlement, and user of Baden Street Senior Services
- Sarah Cheek, parent of a child in Baden Street Settlement's pre-school program