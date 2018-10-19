Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The new play, "Thurgood," at Geva Theatre, and the legacy of Thurgood Marshall
A remarkable performance at Geva Theatre explores the life and career of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall.
We talk with the team behind the show about Marshall's legacy and his impact on civil rights in America. Our guests:
- Lester Purry, actor who plays Thurgood Marshall
- Lou Bellamy, director of "Thurgood"
- Jenni Werner, literary manager and resident dramaturg at Geva Theatre Center
- Dawn Kellogg, communications manager at Geva Theatre Center