Connections: How the arts can address political issues
A new play at Geva Theatre tackles war, immigration, the refugee experience, and the gray area between right and wrong. “Heartland” is the story of an Afghan refugee and an American professor who form an unexpected friendship. It’s a production that speaks to the value theater can have in helping audiences understand the human stories behind political issues.
Our guests discuss the play, and how the arts can help us understand our world. We also preview Geva’s 46th season. In studio:
- Chris Mannelli, executive director, of Geva Theatre Center
- Annette Ramos, managing member of the Rochester Latino Theatre Company
- Jonathan Ntheketha, actor, performance educator with Impact Interactive, and senior assistant director of the Multicultural Center for Academic Success in RIT's Division for Diversity and Inclusion