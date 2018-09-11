Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: How to heal divides between men and women
The Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence is bringing experts in gender reconciliation to Rochester. Cynthia Brix and Will Keepin will give a presentation at Nazareth College and a retreat at the Clover Center next month. Their work focuses on healing the differences and divisions between men and women. They say addressing gender injustice is more important now than ever.
They join us to share their research and recommendations for creating a culture with gender equality. Our guests:
- Kit Miller, director of the Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence
- Rev. Cynthia Brix, co-director of the Satyana Institute
- Will Keepin, Ph.D., co-founder and co-director of the Satyana Institute