Connections: Author Peter Lovenheim and his book, "The Attachment Effect"
Author Peter Lovenheim joins us in studio to discuss his new book, “The Attachment Effect.” It's a look at how early childhood relationships impact our adult relationships.
We discuss the different types of attachments (secure, anxious, and avoidant), how they form and can change, and how understanding your own attachment style can better your relationships.