Connections: How could we have helped Trevyan Rowe?
The death of 14-year-old Trevyan Rowe has shocked Rochester, and it has sparked calls for change in local school policy. How did it happen? What can be fixed, and who is ultimately accountable?
Our guests discuss it:
- T. Andrew Brown, vice chancellor for the Board of Regents
- Melanie Funchess, member of the Rochester City School Board and director of community engagement for the Mental Health Association of Rochester
- Terrie Meyn, vice president of strategic initiatives for Happiness House and CP Rochester