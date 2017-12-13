Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Should you be into crypto currency?
The price of Bitcoin and other forms of crypto currency has exploded in the past month. A surge in interest has Wall Street wondering if the prices can stay this high, and average citizens are wondering if they should be buying this kind of currency. What is crypto currency? How does it work? What is its future?
Our guests weigh in:
- George Conboy, chairman of Brighton Securities
- Gary Palmer Jr., Minting Coins
- Mike Komaransky, former partner at DRW and former head of Cumberland Mining, one of the world's largest bitcoin trading companies by volume