Connections: USA struggles to raise literacy rates
When it comes to literacy, we're number... seven? A new world ranking has Finland leading the way, and western hemisphere nations are struggling. It's national Children's Book Week, and we're focusing on what kids are reading.
We discuss the vital nature of literacy, along with efforts to identify the great books for kids. Our guests:
- Adrienne Furness, director of the Henrietta Public Library
- Laura Lintz, children's librarian at Henrietta Public Library
- Amy Holland, children's librarian at Irondequoit Public Library
- Sharon Peck, associate professor and literacy division coordinator at the Ella Cline Shear School of Education at SUNY Geneseo
- Janelle Rinker, founder of Rinker's Readers