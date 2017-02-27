Connections: Brian Alexander, author of Glass House

© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published February 27, 2017
Brian Alexander set out to write a book about how modern corporate culture destroyed his hometown of Lancaster, Ohio. What he ended up finding was a town reeling from corporate raiders, but still proud to vote for Donald Trump -- who has hired one of the men who helped gut the town's biggest employer, Anchor Hocking. It's the story of white working class America, struggling to maintain its identity as longtime jobs disappear.

Alexander tells us what he learned in his research, and what lessons we all might draw from his book, Glass House.

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
