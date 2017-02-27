Connections: Brian Alexander, author of Glass House

Brian Alexander set out to write a book about how modern corporate culture destroyed his hometown of Lancaster, Ohio. What he ended up finding was a town reeling from corporate raiders, but still proud to vote for Donald Trump -- who has hired one of the men who helped gut the town's biggest employer, Anchor Hocking. It's the story of white working class America, struggling to maintain its identity as longtime jobs disappear.

Alexander tells us what he learned in his research, and what lessons we all might draw from his book, Glass House.