© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Unsealing records in the Nojay case

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published December 29, 2016 at 5:45 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

When Assemblyman Bill Nojay killed himself on the morning of September 9th, he was supposed to be in federal court for the unsealing of a criminal complaint against him. His death could have caused that record to remain sealed, and in fact, some of Nojay's supporters argued that there was no longer a reason for the public to see it. But the Democrat & Chronicle disagreed, and filed a motion to have the record unsealed.  

Eventually a judge ruled in their favor, and that's how the public came to understand what the Assemblyman was charged with doing: illegally misdirecting and misusing $800,000 from a client's account. Nojay was an attorney who managed the escrow account for a local architect.

Our guests discuss why they pushed to have the records unsealed, and the general matter of making sure public records remain accessible by the public. In studio:

  • Gary Craig, Democrat & Chronicle reporter
  • Dick Moss, Democrat & Chronicle News Director
  • Chris Thomas, attorney with Nixon Peabody who represented the D&C in this case

Tags

Arts & LifeNojay1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Related Content
Load More